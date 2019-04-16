Hypocrite Much? Kamala Harris Admits To Owning A Gun For Personal Safety.

At a campaign stop in Iowa, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and California Sen. Kamala Harris stated that she owns a gun for protection.

“I am a gun owner, and I own a gun for probably the reason that a lot of people do: for personal safety,” Harris told a group reporters. She cited her past as a career prosecutor.

She went on to try to distance herself from far-left proposals to confiscate firearms while promoting other forms of gun control.

.@KamalaHarris on gun policy: “I am a gun owner … We are being offered a false choice, which suggests you’re either in favor of the 2nd Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away.” #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/qAmPpTRHY7 — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) April 11, 2019

"In terms of gun policy, though, I think that for too long and still today, we are being offered a false choice," she said, "which suggests you're either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone's guns away."