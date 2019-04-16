Michelle Obama Rips Trump: ‘Divorced Dad’ Who’s Making America ‘Sick’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama bashed President Donald Trump in London on Sunday, reportedly comparing Trump to a “divorced dad” who is making America “sick.”

“We come from a broken family, we are a little unsettled,” Obama reportedly told Stephen Colbert while promoting her bestselling memoir, Becoming, before a crowd of about 15,000. “Sometimes you spend the weekend with divorced dad. That feels like fun but then you get sick. That is what America is going through. We are living with divorced dad.”

Obama also reportedly implied that Trump was never prepared to be president, saying the presidency reveals who someone truly is.

“We were always ourselves – the presidency does not change who you are, it reveals who you are,” Obama reportedly said in what the Independent said “appeared to be another dig” at Trump. “It is like swimming in the ocean with great waves. If you are not a great swimmer, you are not going to learn in the middle of a tidal wave. You are going to resort to your kicking and drowning and what you knew how to do in the pool.”

Obama also said America is currently in a "dark" place and there is "trepidation" and "anxiety" in America and all over the world because of Trump's presidency.