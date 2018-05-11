True Pundit

‘Hypocrisy Is the Heart of Modern Liberalism’: Tucker Blasts Democrats, #MeToo Hero Eric Schneiderman (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson said Wednesday that “hypocrisy is at the heart of modern liberalism,” a fact he said is highlighted in the sudden fall of New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned this week in disgrace.

Schneiderman, a Democrat and — until Tuesday — a hero of the #MeToo movement against the mistreatment of women, stands accused of brutally beating multiple women.

“Self-righteousness is always a marker for secret creepiness,” Carlson said of Schneiderman, who also made headlines for his lawsuits against then-developer Donald Trump and Trump University. – READ MORE

Tucker Carlson said Wednesday that "hypocrisy is at the heart of modern liberalism," a fact he said is highlighted in the sudden fall of New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned this week in disgrace.

