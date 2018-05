Bongino: Kamala Harris Questioned CIA Pick ‘Like a Kindergartner’ (VIDEO)

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino ripped California Sen. Kamala Harris for her questioning of Gina Haspel, President Trump’s pick to lead the CIA.

“I’m kind of disgusted by Kamala Harris,” Bongino said of the Democrat. “The question is fair, the way she phrased it is not.”

Harris asked Haspel whether she believed enhanced interrogation techniques were immoral.– READ MORE

