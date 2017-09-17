Hurricane Jose Is On A Collision Course For New York And Parts Of New England

FOLLOW US!



Hurricane Jose is headed for the East Coast and could encounter New York and other northeastern cities within a week, according to a report from National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Jose, which started out in the warm waters of the Atlantic before meandering to the North, strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane late Friday night as it plowed through the Atlantic Ocean. It was at one time following the same route as Hurricane Irma, which pounded parts of Florida earlier this month.

The hurricane’s path could place the storm near New York by Wednesday morning, NHC’s report notes. Forecasters say Jose could weaken to a tropical storm again by then. Hurricanes generally need warm waters to maintain their structure.

High winds and choppy waters from Jose could disrupt vessels channeling crude oil and other refined products along the Atlantic, “particularly those making deliveries to New York Harbor,” Shunondo Basu, a Bloomberg New Energy Finance meteorologist and natural gas analyst in New York, told reporters Friday shortly after NHC’s report. – READ MORE