True Pundit

Entertainment

Box Office Poison: Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Mother!’ Crashes to Career Low $8M

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Although the entertainment media will never admit it, will do everything in its sycophantic power to write all around it (see:Line, Dead), the chickens have finally come home to roost for Jennifer Lawrence’s hateful mouth.

The once-bright superstar who could open even a poorly reviewed piece of low-budget horror-junk like House at the End of the Street to $12.2 million, has just hit a devastating career low (for a wide release), a humiliating $8 million opening for her latest, the critically-lauded, psychological horror-thriller Mother! (my review is here).

This is a catastrophe for Lawrence, one of Hollywood’s most stridently bigoted (former) stars. The Oscar-winner’s hateful attacks on Christians, conservatives, President Trump and his supporters have chipped away at her popularity going back to 2014, but no one expected this, expected anything close to $8 million, to single digits. At worst, Mother! was projected to squeak in at $12 million. – READ MORE

Box Office Poison: Jennifer Lawrence's 'Mother!' Crashes to Career Low $8M
Box Office Poison: Jennifer Lawrence's 'Mother!' Crashes to Career Low $8M

Jennifer Lawrence hit a devastating career low, $8 million box office opening for her latest, the critically-lauded horror-thriller 'Mother!'
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • NoBS

    The biggest lie is this was released to almost two thousand theaters, NOT the 1K+ they falsely report. Worse, the bigger theaters are forced into playing two shows per 7 pr larger multiplex theaters. All due to typical Hollywood Blackmail, but without child exploitation.

  • beniyyar

    In America, most people wish to attract people and make money, in communist systems most people are forced to accept what the leader give them, Lawrence got confused and thought she was living in Russia. Tough.

  • BrendaRBrown

    (Get Now $99 per hour with Google Easy Jobs){what’s more, carry on with a financially solid life…}
    last tuesday I got Land Rover Range Rover after I been earnin $12184 this month . this is certainly my favourite job Ive ever done . I started this five months/ago and pretty much immediately started to earn minimum $75 per-hour . look at here now
    !si291d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleInternetFutureComunityWorkFromHome/make/more ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!ss91l..,….