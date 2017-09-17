Box Office Poison: Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Mother!’ Crashes to Career Low $8M

Although the entertainment media will never admit it, will do everything in its sycophantic power to write all around it (see:Line, Dead), the chickens have finally come home to roost for Jennifer Lawrence’s hateful mouth.

The once-bright superstar who could open even a poorly reviewed piece of low-budget horror-junk like House at the End of the Street to $12.2 million, has just hit a devastating career low (for a wide release), a humiliating $8 million opening for her latest, the critically-lauded, psychological horror-thriller Mother! (my review is here).

This is a catastrophe for Lawrence, one of Hollywood’s most stridently bigoted (former) stars. The Oscar-winner’s hateful attacks on Christians, conservatives, President Trump and his supporters have chipped away at her popularity going back to 2014, but no one expected this, expected anything close to $8 million, to single digits. At worst, Mother! was projected to squeak in at $12 million. – READ MORE