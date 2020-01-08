Hunter Biden IS The Father Of D.C. Stripper’s Child, Judge Rules

Hunter Biden is a new dad.

But this time around, he might not be all that happy about it.

A judge ruled on Tuesday that the 49-year-old son of former Vice President Joe Biden is the father of a 17-month-old he sired with an ex-stripper. Biden has repeatedly denied he was the father.

Judge Holly Meyer officially deemed Biden “the biological and legal father” of Lunden Alexis Roberts’ baby, born in August 2018, and ordered that a new birth certificate be issued.

"The Arkansas Department of Health shall issue a new or substituted birth certificate listing Lunden Alexis Roberts as the mother and Robert Hunter Biden as the father," Meyer wrote in her order, filed Tuesday in Independence County Circuit Court.