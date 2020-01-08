WATCH: Attempting to rebuke Trump, Joe Biden confuses Iraq with Iran twice — in the same day

Former vice president and presidential hopeful Joe Biden confused Iraq and Iran twice while on the campaign trail Tuesday, one gaffe occurring during what was supposed to be a major foreign policy speech rebuking President Donald Trump’s decision to strike and kill terrorist military leader Qassem Soleimani.

“Iran’s parliament, Iran’s parliament voted to eject all Americans and coalition forces from the country,” Biden said during the speech in New York, just two days after the Iraqi parliament, not Iran’s parliament, voted to expel U.S. troops stationed in the country.

In what was billed as a major foreign policy speech, Biden confuses Iraq and Iran. pic.twitter.com/xMWkRdkq7G — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 7, 2020

In the speech, which was reported to be the second major foreign policy address of his campaign, Biden lambasted Trump as “dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership.”

But that was not the only time Biden mistook the two Middle East countries for each other. Earlier in the day, the Democratic presidential front-runner mixed the two countries up as he expressed fears that Trump would lead the U.S. into a new war "with Iraq."