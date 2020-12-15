Hunter Biden email shows $400G unreported income from Burisma, states he needs to ‘amend’ tax returns

Hunter Biden did not report “approximately $400,000” in income he collected from his position on the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings when he joined in 2014, according to an attorney for his firm who noted that his tax returns needed to be amended, a new email obtained by Fox News shows.

The memo dated Jan. 16, 2017, one of multiple new emails obtained by Fox News, detailed President-elect Joe Biden’s son’s income for the years 2013 through 2015 for tax purposes.

Biden, last week, confirmed that he was under federal investigation for his “tax affairs.”

The email, which was first reported by NBC News, was sent to Hunter Biden from Eric Scherwin, who at the time served as president of Rosemont Seneca. Fox News could not verify its authenticity; neither Scherwin nor Hunter Biden attorney George Mesires immediately responded to Fox News’ requests for comment.

“In 2014, you joined the Burisma board and we still need to amend your 2014 returns to reflect the unreported Burisma income,” Scherwin wrote to Hunter Biden. “That is approximately $400,000 extra so your income in 2014 was closer to $1,247,328.” – READ MORE

