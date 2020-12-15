Joe Biden’s brother is reportedly also being investigated by federal prosecutors

The brother of former Vice President Joe Biden is reportedly being investigated in the same probe looking into allegations of money laundering against his son, Hunter Biden.

A Politico report said Thursday that James Biden was being investigated by federal officials in the Western District of Pennsylvania over his former role in a now-bankrupt company named Americore Health. In January, two hospitals managed by the company were raided by the FBI over allegations of gross mismanagement.

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden admitted that he was the subject of a federal investigation but short of describing it as a probe into his “tax affairs,” he offered few details.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Hunter Biden said.

Politico reported that the securities fraud unit in the Southern District of New York were also looking into Hunter Biden’s business activities.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --