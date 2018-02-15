Hungary Admits ‘Stop Soros’ Bill To Parliament

The anti-George Soros sentiment spreads beyond just Britain where he is synonymously known as “the man who broke the bank of England.”

In Hungary, legislation called the “Stop Soros” bill has been introduced to parliament which would “empower the interior minister to ban non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that support migration and pose a ‘national security risk,'” according to Yahoo News.

Submitted to parliament on Tuesday, the bill stems from Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-immigration campaign that specifically targets Soros for using his philanthropy to promote open borders in eastern Europe.

“The government says the bill, which would also impose a 25 percent tax on foreign donations to NGOs that back migration in Hungary, is meant to deter illegal immigration Orban says is eroding European stability and has been stoked in part by Soros,” reports Yahoo News.- READ MORE

