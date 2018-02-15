Teacher Said Anti-Military Rant Was to Encourage College and Won’t Resign From Council After Hours of Criticism

On Tuesday, El Rancho High School teacher Gregory Salcido apologized to anyone who was hurt by his anti-military rant but not for the actual comments. He also refused to resign from Pico Rivera City Council.

According to CBS Los Angeles, Tuesday’s council meeting agenda began with a resolution to strip Salcido of his committee posts and call for his resignation.

“He’s disgraced us, disgraced this city, disgraced this nation,” Councilman Bob Archuleta said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Salcido called it “probably the most exaggerated situation I’ve ever seen.” While he apologized if it offended anyone, he didn’t apologize for any of his comments.

“I don’t think it’s all a revelation to anybody that those who aren’t stellar students usually find the military a better option … that’s not a criticism of anybody. Anything I said had nothing to do with their moral character,” he explained. – READ MORE

