Hundreds Of Migrants Released In El Paso. Beto: More Are Coming

The crisis at the border continues, and one Texas town in particular is bearing the burden of the large influx of migrants arriving at the U.S. southern border seeking asylum. Over just a matter of three days, El Paso has taken in over 500 migrants released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the city is expected to see another 500 migrants bussed in on Wednesday.

El Paso CBS-affiliate KDBC-TV reports that approximately 400 migrants were released into El Paso two days before Christmas and another 186 were released on Christmas day.

Presidential hopeful and outgoing Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke, who represents El Paso, says more migrants are coming. Another 500 or so asylum-seekers are expected to be released into the city Wednesday. “Many thanks to volunteers & donors who ensure that we take care of families being released by ICE in El Paso,” O’Rourke tweeted on Christmas day. “200 to be released today. Over 500 tomorrow.”

Many thanks to volunteers & donors who ensure that we take care of families being released by ICE in El Paso. 200 to be released today. Over 500 tomorrow. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) December 25, 2018