WHO PLAGIARIZED WHOM? Pelosi, Schumer Both Send Out EXACT SAME Tweet

Whenever there’s a congressional hearing on nearly any subject, Democratic leaders fire out a list of talking points to the party’s lawmakers. That leads to highly repetitive — and exhausting — speeches from Democrats, all of which sound almost exactly alike.

Perhaps the two leaders of congressional Democrats are just so in tune that they often echo each other. But on Christmas Eve day, they both posted the exact sametweet on Twitter — word for word

It's Christmas Eve and President @realDonaldTrump is plunging the country into chaos. The stock market is tanking and the President is waging a personal war on the Federal Reserve—after he just fired the Secretary of Defense. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 24, 2018

“It’s Christmas Eve and @realDonaldTrump is plunging the country into chaos. The stock market is tanking and the president is waging a personal war on the Federal Reserve — after he just fired the Secretary of Defense. #TrumpShutdown,” Pelosi wrote.

It's Christmas Eve and @realDonaldTrump is plunging the country into chaos. The stock market is tanking and the president is waging a personal war on the Federal Reserve — after he just fired the Secretary of Defense. #TrumpShutdown — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 24, 2018