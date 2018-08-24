Huge Cross-Border Drug Tunnel From Mexico Found In Former KFC Outlet (VIDEO)

A tunnel from Mexico nearly 600 feet long and 22 feet wide used for smuggling high-powered drugs through a former Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet has been discovered in San Luis, Arizona.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security investigators announced that the tunnel was found last week after the San Luis Police Department pulled over Ivan Lopez, the owner of the former KFC outlet, and a canine unit alerted officers to two toolboxes in his truck, which contained a huge range of drugs.

Federal officials say officers discovered a suspected drug tunnel at the site of a former Kentucky Fried Chicken in Arizona, near the Mexican border. The tunnel was 22 feet deep, authorities say, and extended about 600 feet into Mexico. https://t.co/SE6feibcV4 pic.twitter.com/t7l1vcBfCr — ABC News (@ABC) August 23, 2018

Scott Brown, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent, stated, "[He had] over 118 kilograms of methamphetamine, over six kilograms of cocaine, over three kilograms of fentanyl, over 13 kilograms of white heroin and over six kilograms of brown heroin. Just the three kilograms of fentanyl translates to over 3 million dosage units." Brown said that earlier in the day, before Lopez was pulled over, he had removed toolboxes from the old KFC.

Construction workers building President Donald Trump’s long-promised wall along the United States/Mexico border have made significant progress in New Mexico, The Associated Press reported.

The project, approved last year, began April 9 and will cover 20 miles in total.

The construction is taking place west of Santa Teresa, near New Mexico’s state line with Texas.

As of Aug. 8, more than 8,100 panels spanning over 11 miles had been constructed, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Construction involves replacing the miles of barriers currently in place with a fence made with thick steel posts.

"The wall will stand at least 18 feet tall (5.4 meters) and could go as high as 30 feet (9.1 meters) depending on the undulating terrain. It will have a 5-foot (1.5 meter) metal plate at the top to discourage climbing," Business Insider explained.