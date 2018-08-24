Man who sold ammo to Las Vegas massacre gunman indicted by feds

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to Las Vegas massacre gunman Stephen Paddock was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on one count of manufacturing ammunition without a license.

Douglas Haig, 55, was charged in Arizona earlier this year with manufacturing armor-piercing bullets after authorities said his name was found on a box in Paddock’s hotel room at the Mandalay Bay hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a Justice Department statement, Haig operated an online business selling “high explosive armor piercing incendiary ammunition, armor piercing incendiary ammunition, and armor piercing ammunition.”

Justice Department officials said Haig sold his ammunition to customers in Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Wyoming and South Carolina between July 2016 and mid-October 2017. The charge made no mention of his sales to Paddock. – READ MORE

On Wednesday, author Stephen King took to Twitter to brush off concerns about illegal immigrant crime in the wake of the murder of a 20-year-old jogger in Iowa by an illegal immigrant. King tweeted:

Mollie Tibbetts may well have been killed by an undocumented alien, and that's a terrible thing. But we might remember that Stephen Craig Paddock was an American citizen. He killed 58. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 22, 2018

This is textbook whataboutism. Why in the world should we ignore crime by illegal immigrants because a white man killed 58 people in Las Vegas? But King’s sentiment isn’t out of the mainstream for many Democrats. On Tuesday, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that the real issue in America wasn’t illegal immigrant crime but separation of illegal immigrants at the border – READ MORE