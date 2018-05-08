Huck’s Tweet on Freaky Plane Encounter With Kerry Is Our Favorite Post of the Day

“Wow! Just spotted John Kerry sitting w/ James Taylor up in Biz Class on my Delta flight to TLV,” Huckabee wrote on Twitter. TLV is the airport code for Tel Aviv, the second largest city in Israel.

“Said they are on their way to Tehran so Kerry can salvage Iran deal,” Huck continued. “Taylor will sing ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ to Ayatollah. Cargo hold said to be filled with pallets of cash.”

Wow! Just spotted John Kerry sitting w/ James Taylor up in Biz Class on my @Delta flight to TLV. Said they are on their way to Tehran so Kerry can salvage Iran deal. Taylor will sing "You've Got a Friend" to Ayatollah. Cargo hold said to be filled with pallets of cash. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 6, 2018

The dig against Kerry and piles of cash for the Ayatollah is a not-so-veiled reference to several shady “deals” the former secretary of state and the Obama administration made with Iran. It’s hard to view the payments as anything less than bribery … or terrorist payoffs. – READ MORE

