True Pundit

Politics

Huck’s Tweet on Freaky Plane Encounter With Kerry Is Our Favorite Post of the Day

Posted on by
Share:

“Wow! Just spotted John Kerry sitting w/ James Taylor up in Biz Class on my Delta flight to TLV,” Huckabee wrote on Twitter. TLV is the airport code for Tel Aviv, the second largest city in Israel.

“Said they are on their way to Tehran so Kerry can salvage Iran deal,” Huck continued. “Taylor will sing ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ to Ayatollah. Cargo hold said to be filled with pallets of cash.”

The dig against Kerry and piles of cash for the Ayatollah is a not-so-veiled reference to several shady “deals” the former secretary of state and the Obama administration made with Iran. It’s hard to view the payments as anything less than bribery … or terrorist payoffs. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Huck's Tweet on Freaky Plane Encounter With Kerry Is Our Favorite Post of the Day
Huck's Tweet on Freaky Plane Encounter With Kerry Is Our Favorite Post of the Day

'Cargo hold said to be filled with pallets of cash.'

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: