Wikileaks Reveals FBI Lost Chain Of Custody Of Hillary Clinton Email Server For Five Weeks

Hillary’s email server is back in the news after a stunning tweet from Julian Assange’s Wikileaks. According to the documents mentioned in the Wikileaks tweet, the FBI lost the chain of custody for Hillary Clinton’s email server from August 2015 to October 2015, and the agency later created an entirely new chain of custody for the server.

Apparently, the information about the FBI’s problem with Hillary’s emails server was buried in the details of a 229 file the FBI released as part of a Freedom of Information Act request. The documents can be viewed on or downloaded from the FBI’s website as part of “Hillary R. Clinton Part 21 of 21.”

New FOIA docs show that FBI lost chain of custody for five weeks of Hillary Clinton’s server. Say they lost the chain entirely and created a new one. https://t.co/enxNv8h9sl pic.twitter.com/pKPWxQYKeL — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 5, 2018

According to the FBI document in question, Hillary’s email server was seized by the FBI from Platte River Networks in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 12, 2015. FBI agents transported the server to the FBI’s Operational Technology Division, based in Quantico, Virginia, and placed the server in secure storage. A written document, known as a chain of custody, was created for the server, and Hillary Clinton’s “Dell Poweredge 2900, Gray Color, S/N G842PC1” was listed in the FBI’s records as item “1B3.” When an FBI agent went to retrieve the server on Oct 20, 2015, the agent discovered that the chain of custody document for the server was missing. The FBI apparently later created a second chain of custody document. – READ MORE

