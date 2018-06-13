How Nikki Haley brought Trump’s maximum pressure campaign down on North Korea at UN Security Council

While United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley won’t be present at Tuesday’s historic meeting between President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, she played a key role in achieving what the administration calls a “maximum pressure campaign” on North Korea.

Nevertheless, her implementation of the president’s North Korea policy at the United Nations Security Council in getting all 15 members of the Council, decisively both China and Russia, to deliver crippling sanctions has, in part, made Tuesday’s summit a reality.

One U.S. official who was directly involved in the sanctions negotiations told Fox News that in 2016 there was a sea change in how the Obama administration viewed the threat. Following nuclear tests by Pyongyang that year, the Obama administration prioritized sanctions on North Korea, and so began ramping up sanctions both at the U.N. and domestically. The official said this established a framework on imposing more comprehensive economic sanctions on the Asian nation.

According to the U.S. official who spoke on background to Fox News, the subject became more targeted once Trump came into office. An instrumental part of the maximum pressure campaign was to be implemented at the U.N. and was skillfully put into practice by Haley, especially in her negotiations with historic U.S. foes and Council allies China and Russia.

“Ambassador Haley’s diplomacy behind the scenes, in particular with the Chinese ambassador here, as well as the Russian ambassador, made it very, very clear that we were not kidding around,” the official said. “We were literally just one more provocation away from some kind of a military action that would bring great harm to the entire region, and that the threat we perceived from North Korea’s development was no longer theoretical by any means.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1