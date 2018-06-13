Trump, Kim agree to recovering and returning US military remains from Korean War

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed Tuesday at a historic summit in Singapore to recover the remains of the U.S. military personnel missing in action and presumed dead from the Korean War.

In a statement signed by both leaders, the countries agreed to the recovery of the remains and the immediate repatriation of those already identified. The statement also assures North Korea would work toward “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

Nearly 7,800 American troops remain unaccounted for from the 1950-53 war in the Korean Peninsula. About 5,300 were lost in North Korea.

According to the Pentagon’s Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, most missing Americans died in major battles or as prisoners of war in North Korea. Others died in small villages or along the wayside. Most aircraft crashes also occurred near the battle zones or roads connecting them. – READ MORE

