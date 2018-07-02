How Jeff Bezos and Amazon Are Inviting China Into America’s DoD Computers

America’s Defense Department is now trying to catch up to the world’s leading multinational companies to adopt cloud computing for America’s global national defenses. The contract for that cloud computing is increasingly falling into the hands of Bezos’s Amazon Web Services. Amazon’s corporate empire also includes the Washington Post, and Bezos is also one of America’s leading Trump haters.

While Defense denies any decision has been made, Amazon already won a $600 million, 2013 contract to provide cloud services to the CIA. The next year, Amazon won the contract to provide cloud computing to the General Services Administration (GSA).

Then in February 2016, Defense granted a nearly $1 billion contract to REAN Cloud LLC, an Amazon partner, to help with the Defense Department’s transition to the new Cloud services. The IT world loudly raised alarm bells that this meant the Defense Cloud contract was going to Amazon as well. The Pentagon said it was unaware of the contract granted by its Silicon Valley-based innovation unit.

Just one IT contractor for the entire Pentagon would become the world’s most lucrative target for hackers across the entire planet. As economist Matt Stoller of the Open Markets Institute was quoted in The Hill, “A single source provider for Pentagon cloud services is obviously reckless. The Pentagon should clearly have multiple cloud providers so that if something happens to one of them there is resiliency and redundancy.”

Even worse, Amazon Web Services is already compromised by the Chinese government. That arises from the previous AWS contract with Beijing Sinnet Technology Co. China requires foreign companies doing business in China to transfer its technology to its local Chinese partners. China considers that the price of doing business in China.

“Chinese law forbids non-Chinese companies from owning or operating certain technology for the provision of cloud services,” AWS explained. Consequently, in order to comply with Chinese law, AWS sold its cloud computing technology to Sinnett, its Chinese partner, the Wall Street Journal reported last year.- READ MORE

