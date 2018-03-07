Houston Texans avoiding free agents who protested during national anthem

The widespread national anthem protests that took the NFL by storm last season will reportedly have an impact on how the Houston Texans pursue free agents.

Two NFL agents told the Houston Chronicle on Saturday that the team is not interested in players who participated in protests during the national anthem.

There is no official directive in the organization, but it is understood that the team isn’t going to pursue anyone who participated in the protests, the paper reported.

The Texans had their own controversy during the season after team owner Bob McNair said that “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” during a meeting of NFL owners about players who protest by kneeling during the national anthem.

He said that if he had a chance to do it over, he would not have used the expression. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1