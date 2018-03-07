MSNBC, CNN blur journalism ethics lines with ‘irresponsible’ Sam Nunberg ‘scandal porn’ interviews

Liberal news organizations feasted Monday on Sam Nunberg, a clearly distressed, possibly drunk bit player from the early days of the Trump campaign, as multiple interviews went off the rails and media members took advantage of a clearly fragile man.

“This is one of the reasons America hates the media,” Axios’ Mike Allen wrote. “Our entire industry lit itself on fire because a troubled Trump hanger-on made an ass of himself — live.”

Nunberg, who was fired by the Trump campaign back in 2015, made numerous appearances throughout the day on both CNN and MSNBC in which he claimed he wouldn’t cooperate with a subpoena sent by Robert Mueller’s office. During the media blitz, Nunberg was allowed to spew distasteful and insensitive remarks about Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, accuse Trump surrogates of extramarital affairs and even refer to Trump as an “idiot.”

Allen called it “awful scandal porn” and pointed out that one of Nunberg’s friends is “furious” because the former Trump aide was being taken advantage of by an assortment of cable news anchors.

The Society of Professional Journalists ethics chair Andrew Seaman penned a blog entryabout the situation and said it’s “complicated” but “it may have been best and more responsible to tape an interview with Nunberg instead of airing it on live television.”

“In many cases — including this one, I think journalists can do better,” he said. – READ MORE

