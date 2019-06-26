House Republican says Democrats stalling on immigration bill after Trump’s delayed ICE raids

Rep. Greg Steube R-Fla., said Sunday that House Democrats are unlikely to work with President Trump on immigration and won’t meet the Trump’s deadline to solve the crisis on the Mexico border.

Trump originally announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids would start in several major cities with the goal of apprehending thousands of illegal immigrants, but called off the operation at the last minute at the request of congressional Democrats. He then said Saturday he’d give Congress two weeks to come up with a solution before giving ICE the green light to proceed.

I want to give the Democrats every last chance to quickly negotiate simple changes to Asylum and Loopholes. This will fix the Southern Border, together with the help that Mexico is now giving us. Probably won’t happen, but worth a try. Two weeks and big Deportation begins! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2019

Steube suggested House Democrats had no interest in attacking the issue head-on.

“I sit on the immigration subcommittee on — they’ve done nothing as it relates to fixing this problem,” he said. “And, we as Republicans are fighting to do it. We have bills filed but they’re not wanting to move anything forward.” – READ MORE