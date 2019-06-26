Census: Texas Adding 9 Hispanics to Population for Every White Resident

The state of Texas is adding about nine Hispanic residents to its population for every one white resident, the United States Census Bureau states.

The Texas Tribune published the latest Census Bureau data and projections which indicate that between 2010 and 2018 the Hispanic population in Texas has grown at nearly four times the rate of the white resident population and more than three times the rate of the black resident population.

Today, the Texas Hispanic population stands at almost 11.4 million. This indicates that Texas adds nearly 215,000 Hispanic residents every year, while the black resident population grows by only 60,000 a year and the white resident population grows by about 54,000, on average, a year.

Last year, alone, the white resident population of Texas grew by only about 24,000.

Hispanics, the Census data indicates, could become the largest population group in the state by as early as 2022, outpacing the 11.9 million white residents who currently live in Texas.