House GOP Calls on UPenn to Turn Over Records on Biden Center and China Funding

Top Republicans on three House investigative committees are demanding that the University of Pennsylvania release funding records on the school’s Penn Biden Center, a policy institute launched by President Joe Biden in 2017.

In a letter sent Thursday to University of Pennsylvania president Amy Gutmann, the lawmakers also asked for records related to the recent surge in donations to the university from China as well as information on any contracts and agreements between Penn and the Chinese government.

The university has received over $72 million from China since the Penn Biden Center opened—up from $21 million in the same time frame prior—prompting questions from watchdog groups and lawmakers about whether the uptick had any relation to the center.

“Understanding whether the University of Pennsylvania’s Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement (Biden Center) received funds from China or other adversarial nations at the behest of the Biden family or future Biden Administration officials will shed light on the depth and breadth of the potential improper influence these nations enjoy over the Biden family,” said the letter from House Committee on Oversight and Reform ranking member James Comer (R., Ky.), House Committee on the Judiciary ranking member Jim Jordan (R., Ohio), and the House Committee on Education and Labor ranking member Virginia Foxx (R., N.C.). – READ MORE

