Border Wall Construction Officially Halted After Biden Executive Order

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirms that construction of the southern border wall has been halted following an executive order signed by President Biden.

Last week, Biden signed a slew of orders, some of which ended Trump’s border emergency declaration and put a stop to funding for construction of the southern border wall within seven days.

“Building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution,” a Biden proclamation reads. “It is a waste of money that diverts attention from genuine threats to our homeland security.”

CBP issued a statement confirming that construction had been suspended.

“CBP, in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has suspended wall construction projects except for activities that are safety related,” they wrote. – READ MORE

