House Dems Unveil Plan to End Gov’t Shutdown Without Border Wall Funding

House Democrats unveiled a proposal on Monday intended to reopen the government and give both sides more time to negotiate a deal on border security funding.

“Responsibly funding the federal government is one of the most important duties of Congress,” House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.), who introduced the bills, said in a statement provided to LifeZette.

“This legislation fulfills that responsibility.”

She also said it “reopens federal agencies … and ensures that the federal government is working for the American people.”

The House Democratic plan includes full funding for the remaining federal departments that weren’t funded before the shutdown.

The Department of Homeland Security would be the only exception; it's the agency that oversees immigration. Under this plan, it would instead get temporary funding to give both sides time to negotiate through February 8.