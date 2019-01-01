Trump defends Syria troop withdrawal as ‘doing what I said I was going to do’

President Trump on Monday said that his decisions to “slowly” bring U.S. troops home from Syria is delivering on a campaign promise to withdraw troops from the war-torn nation.

Trump said that “if anybody but Donald Trump” had made the move, they would be lauded as a “national hero.”

“If anybody but Donald Trump did what I did in Syria, which was an ISIS loaded mess when I became President, they would be a national hero,” Trump tweeted. “ISIS is mostly gone, we’re slowly sending our troops back home to be with their families, while at the same time fighting ISIS remnants.”

If anybody but Donald Trump did what I did in Syria, which was an ISIS loaded mess when I became President, they would be a national hero. ISIS is mostly gone, we’re slowly sending our troops back home to be with their families, while at the same time fighting ISIS remnants…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2018

…I campaigned on getting out of Syria and other places. Now when I start getting out the Fake News Media, or some failed Generals who were unable to do the job before I arrived, like to complain about me & my tactics, which are working. Just doing what I said I was going to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2018

The president has been defensive of his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria, which he abruptly announced earlier this month, after facing backlash from both sides of the aisle. While he initially said ISIS had been defeated, he has since tempered those comments to state that the extremist group is "mostly" wiped out.