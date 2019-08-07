House Democrats Seek Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh’s Records

Two Democrats on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, including the panel’s chairman, asked the National Archives on Tuesday for records from Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s service in the White House under former President George W. Bush.

In a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration, Chairman Jerrold Nadler and Representative Hank Johnson said they were seeking records from 2001 to 2006 that include documents unavailable during Kavanaugh’s 2018 Senate confirmation, which was dominated by allegations of sexual misconduct.

The lawmakers said the committee is considering legislative proposals to create a “code of conduct for Supreme Court justices” involving the transparency of court proceedings, the adequacy of justices’ financial disclosures and circumstances in which justices or judges must disqualify themselves from cases.

“The court’s fidelity to the principles of equal and impartial justice, as well as the public’s faith in the integrity of the judiciary, are foundational to maintaining the rule of law,” they wrote.

Officials at the Supreme Court were not immediately available for comment. The National Archives had no immediate comment.