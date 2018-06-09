House approves watchdog financial oversight of Mueller

The House on Friday approved a measure to require financial oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation.

The amendment, introduced by Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), aims to reinstate a Government Accountability Office (GAO) semiannual audit of special counsels.

“A special counsel’s work is important, but they should not be able to spend taxpayer dollars without accountability. Americans need to know where their money is going,” Meadows said.

The amendment passed 207-201, largely along party lines.

It will be part of a spending package that includes the first three spending bills of the 2019 fiscal year. It was expected to pass just minutes later. – READ MORE

