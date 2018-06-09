Politics
Canada is looking to crack down on illegal immigration at its southern border
Similar to President Trump working to secure America’s border with Mexico, Canada is also now working to strengthen its own southern border.
Canadian officials traveled to the U.S. this week to warn immigrants that they can’t cross the border into Canada to escape President Trump’s immigration policies, according to USA Today.
Over the past year, Canada has seen an increase of immigrants crossing their border illegally by way of the U.S., namely through New York into Quebec. Royal Canadian Mounted Police caught more than 5,500 illegal immigrants in August alone, a majority of those being Haitian immigrants about to lose protection in the U.S.
Given the spike of border crossings, Canadian representatives have been making visits to immigration hubs in the U.S., including South Florida, to educate would-be immigrants on Canada’s immigration policies. – READ MORE
