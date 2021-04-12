“Horror On St Vincent” – Only Vaccinated Evacuees Able To Flee Amid Fears Of Next Big Volcanic Eruption

Only people who are vaccinated can evacuate on cruise ships as the La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent erupted on Friday. This creates a “two-tier” society where vaccinated people have already fled the island on cruise ships while non-vaccinated folks are choking on volcanic ash.

And just like that the ‘COVID passport’ slippery slope has been amply and frighteningly demonstrated with great clarity in an ongoing life-and-death situation.

As the below CBS clip from this weekend confirms, we’re now already far past some imagined theoretical ‘Brave New World’ slippery slope – indeed we’ve blown past it in the worst nightmare scenario..

Nearly 20,000 people have been forced out of their homes on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent after a volcano erupted there for the first time in more than 40 years. Cruise ships are now evacuating people from the island — but only those vaccinated against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/oPBCDHhSpa — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 9, 2021

As some 16,000 people in the direct path of destruction on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent are now fleeing for their lives – also amid power outages and even water supplies cut – and as the sun has been essentially blacked out by a massive blanket of ash, islanders are now being told they might not be rescued if they don’t have a COVID-19 vaccination.- READ MORE

