Biden Insists the Border Isn’t in Crisis. He Also Wants NASA to Stop Exploring Space to Help Deal With It

I spent eight years working on NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

I never once saw anything like this.

NASA just sent employees an email seeking volunteers to help staff facilities for unaccompanied migrant children, per internal email provided to me: pic.twitter.com/erAGwjK3KB — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) April 6, 2021

Now, I wasn’t a federal employee. Most of NASA isn’t. NASA has a big name but it’s a tiny agency and most of it is contractors. The federal employees manage those contractors and the agency’s programs. The Perseverance rover is an example of one of those programs, as is Hubble, and its successor, the soon-to-launch James Webb Space Telescope.

The federal employees are the spine of the mostly private-sector agency that puts rockets and people in space and conducts research on aeronautics. That’s in the name — National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

There’s nothing about managing children at the border in that name. Not a thing. If any of the federal staff had been asked to volunteer for border duty back when I was at Hubble, all of us contractors would’ve heard about it. – READ MORE

