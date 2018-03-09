Hope Hicks tells House Intel one of her email accounts was hacked

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks informed the House Intelligence Committee that one of her email accounts had been hacked, according to an intelligence source.

Fox News has learned the one of Hicks’ old email accounts that she had since college had been hacked — not her Trump or White House email addresses, according to the source.

Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s longest and most loyal advisers, announced her resignation last week just one day after she spoke to a House intelligence panel.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said at the time that her resignation had nothing to do with her testimony. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1