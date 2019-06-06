Honeymoon Over: While Still Leading Democrat Field, Joe Biden Slips in Latest 2020 Poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden has slipped in the latest 2020 poll from CNN, dropping seven percent from a month ago as the shine fades from his presidential campaign launch.

Biden, who still leads the field at 32 percent, dropped seven points from where he was in April’s CNN poll when he first jumped into the race. His lead over the next highest-polling competitor Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), an independent running for the Democrat nomination, has also been slashed by 10 percent–dropping from a 24-point lead in April to a 14-point lead at the end of May.View image on Twitter

The thing about the new CNN poll: it's true Biden is still ahead by a lot, but look at the trend. His lead over Sanders is 10 points smaller than in late April, when he entered the race. (Then it was +24; now it's +14.) https://t.co/2Hcyq29DEN pic.twitter.com/GPWjn2rAEg — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) June 4, 2019

Biden’s 32 percent is followed by Sanders’ 18 percent in this new poll, after which Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) comes in third with 8 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) comes in fourth with 7 percent, followed by former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) and South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg both with 5 percent. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) is next with 3 percent, followed by former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julian Castro and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) with 2 percent apiece. – READ MORE