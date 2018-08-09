    True Pundit

    Hollywood Star Blames Russia After Republicans Narrowly Win Key Election

    Outspoken left-wing activist and actress Alyssa Milano took to Twitter recently to share her opinion on the Republican victory in the Ohio special congressional election.

    “You know what sucks? Because of our unwillingness to pass policy that protects our election integrity, I immediately think the Green Party votes tonight are Russian Meddling,” she posted.

    “Why else would anyone cast a protest vote in Ohio when there’s so much at stake?”

    Yet, according to evaluations by Fox News, even the 1,127 votes that went to Green Party candidate Joe Manchik would not have put O’Connor in the lead — even if they all went to the Democratic Party.

    Milano then shared a post from a fellow star, Debra Messing, later in the day. – READ MORE

    Actress and gun control activist Alyssa Milano put out a call to the Resistance on Wednesday, warning of a revolt if Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 election is ended.

    “If they fire Mueller, we take to the streets,” Alyssa Milano tweeted in response to a tweet sent by President Donald Trump, urging Attorney General Jeff Sessions halt the Mueller probe.

    “This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!” President Trump tweeted.

    READ MORE:

    Famous actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano took to Twitter to blame Russia for the Republican victory in Ohio.

