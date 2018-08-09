Hollywood Star Blames Russia After Republicans Narrowly Win Key Election

Outspoken left-wing activist and actress Alyssa Milano took to Twitter recently to share her opinion on the Republican victory in the Ohio special congressional election.

“You know what sucks? Because of our unwillingness to pass policy that protects our election integrity, I immediately think the Green Party votes tonight are Russian Meddling,” she posted.

“Why else would anyone cast a protest vote in Ohio when there’s so much at stake?”

You know what sucks? Because of our unwillingness to pass policy that protects our election integrity, I immediately think the Green Party votes tonight are Russian meddling. Why else would anyone cast a protest vote in Ohio when there’s so much at stake?#OH12 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 8, 2018

Yet, according to evaluations by Fox News, even the 1,127 votes that went to Green Party candidate Joe Manchik would not have put O’Connor in the lead — even if they all went to the Democratic Party.

ATTENTION GREEN PARTY THIS is for YOU. 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/hKGwyF39lq — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 8, 2018

Milano then shared a post from a fellow star, Debra Messing, later in the day. – READ MORE

Actress and gun control activist Alyssa Milano put out a call to the Resistance on Wednesday, warning of a revolt if Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 election is ended.

“If they fire Mueller, we take to the streets,” Alyssa Milano tweeted in response to a tweet sent by President Donald Trump, urging Attorney General Jeff Sessions halt the Mueller probe.

“This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!” President Trump tweeted.

If they fire Mueller, we take to the streets. https://t.co/SQePUp94HC — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 1, 2018

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1