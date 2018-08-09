Fox News Reportedly Has ‘Soft Ban’ on Former Trump Administration Official

Sebastian Gorka, who joined Fox News after leaving the Trump administration late last year, had been a guest on numerous programs.

In recent months, however, his appearances on the network appeared to be limited to the right-leaning opinion side of the network. One insider referred to a “soft ban” on inviting him onto any of the network’s news program.

The Daily Beast investigated for a recent report and found that news programs like “Special Report” and “America’s Newsroom” did not include Gorka as an analyst in their broadcasts. His appearances seemed to be limited to programs with politically biased or softer coverage of the news, specifically “Fox & Friends” and “Hannity.”

Several sources close to the situation told the outlet that the former Trump aide’s die-hard defense of the administration has made him toxic for most of the network’s news anchors.

A staffer on one such program told the Daily Beast that the show has no problem booking “other counterterrorism experts” to appear on camera.

“We will not take Seb,” the source said. “Ever.”

Citing specific reasons that he is persona non grata on hard news programs, the staffer said Gorka is not “objective,” adding that he is generally considered a “clown” by serious journalists at the network. – READ MORE

But the NYC mayor got a pass — surprise! — from liberal media members who are outraged at Trump’s ‘fake news’ and ‘enemy of the people’ labels

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) targeted conservative media outlets and Rupert Murdoch’s media empire Tuesday during an interview with The Guardian, saying he wishes the U.S. could “remove” unfavorable outlets “from the last 25 years of American history.”

De Blasio insisted that “if you could remove News Corp from the last 25 years of American history, we would be in an entirely different place.” Gotham’s mayor also condemned Murdoch and Fox News for President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election victory and its aftermath.

Without Murdoch and Fox News, de Blasio said “We would be a more unified country. We would not be suffering a lot of the negativity and divisiveness we’re going through right now. I can’t ignore that.” – READ MORE

