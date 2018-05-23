Entertainment Politics
Hollywood Is Smearing Kanye as ‘Mentally Ill’ for His Trump Support
It’s a familiar charge for anyone who speaks out against Hollywood’s leftist machine: “He must be crazy.”
Kanye West is finding this out personally, as pop culture talking heads debate whether or not the superstar rap artist is mentally ill.
Talk-show host Wendy Williams sprung the charge on him during the Vulture Festival’s “Ask Wendy Williams” event on Saturday.
“I think that mental illness is something that is so real. A lot of people in jail right now, if they could’ve just gotten through some mental illness counseling, [they wouldn’t be incarcerated],” Williams said.
Accusations that Kanye is now suddenly “mentally ill” is just one more attempt by Hollywood to police the left-wing culture. Kanye West has been hospitalized in the past — reportedly for opioid addiction — which he saysbegan after he had liposuction. There has also concern over whether sleep deprivation and exhaustion led to his hospitalization. – READ MORE
The rapper has been personally attacked by Wendy Williams, Snoop Dogg and others for daring to go against the Hollywood grain and showing support for conservative thinkers