Jim Carrey Pens New Pledge Of Allegiance For America’s ‘Bullet-Ridden’ Schools

After releasing another dud that went straight to video and earned a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Jim Carrey has returned to his day job as an incendiary scold.

“I pledge allegiance to the flag, of the United States of America. And to the gun makers for whom it stands, one nation, under greed-indefensible,” reads the new pledge. “With butchery and injustice to the most innocent of all.”

New Pledge for a Generation Betrayed. pic.twitter.com/yNM27Eq1dg — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 21, 2018

And by referring to the “butchery and injustice” against “the most innocent of all,” Carrey did not mean the millions of unborn babies killed by Planned Parenthood, an organization he has yet to portray in one of his paintings. – READ MORE

