Hollywood Demands McDonald’s ‘End Agony for Billions of Animals’: ‘We Believe in Standing Up for Those Who Can’t Stand Up for Themselves’ (VIDEO)

Some 25 actors, models, and professional athletes joined forces for a PSA from Mercy For Animals, urging viewers to demand McDonald’s “eliminate the worst cruelty for their chickens.”

Among an assortment of animal rights activists demanding that you “take action,” the video features the likes of actor James Cromwell, electronic music DJ Moby, former NBA star John Salley, and actors Ignacio Serricchio, Mark Hapka, James Kyson, Alexandra Paul, Kimberly Elise, Daisy Fuentes, Daniella Monet, Emily Deschanel, among many others.

In the one-minute ad, titled, “Dear McDonald’s,” the group of activist actors and entertainers scolded the fast food chain for forcing the chickens they use for their products to “sit in waste,” to “live in constant pain,” and a series of other charges. – READ MORE