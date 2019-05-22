Swalwell at Pro-Choice Rally: It Was My Wife’s Decision to Have Children (VIDEO)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.) told a pro-choice rally in Washington Tuesday that while he and his wife were the proud parents of two children, having them in the end was “her choice.”

Swalwell spoke near the Capitol in response to recent pro-life laws passed in states like Alabama and Georgia, which have attracted court challenges and national attention from progressives fearing Roe v. Wade could be overturned.

“My wife Brittany also wants you to know we’ve got two beautiful children, Nelson and Cricket , but the decision to have children was her choice,” Swalwell said to loud cheers, in a clip flagged by Grabien. “So, here is what we are going to do. We are going to walk with our brothers and sisters down in the south. We’re going to march with them, we’re going to link arms with them, and we’re going to change those state houses on the way to change the White House in 2020.” – READ MORE