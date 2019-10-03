Holder says Barr is ‘paying a price’ for spearheading Russia probe misconduct investigation

Former Attorney General Eric Holder told Fox News on Tuesday that current Attorney General Bill Barr “is paying a price” and sacrificing his credibility by spearheading U.S. Attorney John Durham’s ongoing probe into possible misconduct by the intelligence community at the outset of the Russia investigation.

Holder also remarked separately that it was a “reality” that Republicans will “cheat” in the 2020 elections by trying to “move polling places” and “a whole variety of things” — prompting Republicans to dismiss his “outlandish and baseless accusations.”

Pressed on whether Durham’s investigation — which began back in May into alleged misconduct and improper surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016, as well as whether Democrats were the ones who’d improperly colluded with foreign actors — rose to that level of significance, Holder said the probe was simply unnecessary.

“Again, the question I have for this new investigation is what does it do that the inspector general wasn’t already doing?” Holder asked. “It seems to be this is duplicative in a lot of ways. And I think kind of unnecessary. But, the attorney general has made that determination and I think is paying a price for it — both in terms of questioning whether he’s acting as the president’s lawyer as opposed to the attorney general, and then it has a negative impact on the Justice Department as well.”

Holder added: "I think when people of this country look at the Justice Department and think it is in some ways politicized, that has a negative long-term impact on the department. FBI agents have to testify in trials all around this country, and to the extent a person looks at an FBI agent and thinks that person serves in a politicized agency, that could make a person — a juror for instance — think the FBI agent is not telling the truth, in a way we traditionally have."