Holder Pushes Anti-Gun March, Has No Idea a History Teacher Is About To Own Him

Posted on by
Holder took to Twitter, apparently to remind gun rights activists that their time was limited once the Democrats got back into power

Unfortunately, Holder didn’t quite remember something: Namely, the March for Our Lives was a pro-gun control event. And while Holder is all for gun control on paper, he has a little bit of a problem putting it into practice.

One history teacher reminded him of this in the most hilarious way possible.

Ben, who describes himself as a history teacher, is of course bringing up Operation Fast & Furious, the infamous gun-walking operation Holder oversaw as attorney general.  – READ MORE

He probably wishes he'd never opened his mouth.
