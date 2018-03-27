Holder Pushes Anti-Gun March, Has No Idea a History Teacher Is About To Own Him

Holder took to Twitter, apparently to remind gun rights activists that their time was limited once the Democrats got back into power

Today we march. Then we vote. pic.twitter.com/5efuibUSeI — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) March 24, 2018

Unfortunately, Holder didn’t quite remember something: Namely, the March for Our Lives was a pro-gun control event. And while Holder is all for gun control on paper, he has a little bit of a problem putting it into practice.

Are we voting to not allow the government to sell automatic weapons to drug cartels? Sounds like a common sense gun law. https://t.co/aVqLJVzpxG — Ben (@freedomanddogs) March 26, 2018

One history teacher reminded him of this in the most hilarious way possible.

Ben, who describes himself as a history teacher, is of course bringing up Operation Fast & Furious, the infamous gun-walking operation Holder oversaw as attorney general. – READ MORE