Hirono on Kavanaugh FBI Investigation: ‘We Also Need to Know What Kind of Parties’ He Went To

Hirono said, “I just found out just reasonable recently that the committee is asking for an investigation and that the White House is going to go along with it. I think that there now will be an effort to better define what kind of an investigation it should be. Even if I know that you reported that it is up to the FBI, but the FBI does have some parameters that I think we can describe. And I would like to make sure that at least the three credible reports are investigated. ”

She added, "And we also need to know, what kind of parties did he go to? And clearly Mark Judge needs to be questioned very carefully because I think that he very much skated over all of the allegations of the kind of drinking he did, almost to the point of passing out, as some people who are very close to Judge Kavanaugh have testified during both his high school, as well as his college years."

It’s been suggested that if Kavanaugh has nothing to hide he would be open to such an investigation. It didn’t appear that he himself is opposed per se to such an investigation — he said he would do what the Committee wanted — but he also didn’t say the magic words “open an FBI investigation.”

That aside, there are certainly political and practical reasons for Republican lawmakers not to pursue the FBI option, according to an FBI expert familiar with a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI).

Andrew Bringuel, a now-retired FBI Agent Supervisor Instructor and Researcher at the FBI Academy’s Behavioral Science Unit with more than 27 years of experience, told Law&Crime that SSBIs like the one being requested by Democratic lawmakers take a while. The typical one takes 7 months.

“The reason GOP and Kavanaugh might not want an FBI Investigation is because a typical SSBI takes 7 months,” he explained. “Even expedited it may take more than a month or two, which of course drags into the mid-terms.”

Let’s do the math. If an FBI investigation were to be opened today and it took 7 months, that’s the end of April 2019. Well after the mid-terms, and fast approaching 2020.

If it took "more than a month or two," indeed this drags into the mid-terms, after which time the vote on Kavanaugh might very well be even more in jeopardy.