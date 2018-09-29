WATCH: Bill Maher attacks Lindsey Graham for defending Kavanaugh, says senator needs ‘his dead boyfriend’ John McCain

HBO’s Bill Maher lashed out at Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday for his defense of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying the South Carolina Republican was missing “the stabilizing influence of his dead boyfriend,” meaning the late Sen. John McCain.

Bill Maher Trashes Lindsey Graham For Fiery Kavanaugh Speech: He Needs the ‘Stabilizing Influence of His Dead Boyfriend’ John McCain #RealTime pic.twitter.com/Em0wj5tWIk — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) September 29, 2018

Maher, host of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” took shots at Graham multiple times — for example, saying in his opening monologue that the senator was “familiar” with the “back door.”

“The fact that Trump can either find people like him or make him … Lindsey Graham needs the stabilizing influence of his dead boyfriend,” Maher said later, in reference to McCain, who died Aug. 25 at age 81. – READ MORE

During Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) sharply criticized Democrats for their handling of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations, telling them, “Boy, you all want power. God, I hope you never get it. I hope the American people can see through this sham, that you knew about it and you held it. You had no intention of protecting Dr. Ford.” He also warned Republicans, “if you vote no, you’re legitimizing the most despicable thing I have seen in my time in politics.”

BREAKING: Sen. Graham breaks from letting the woman prosecutor do questioning for Republican senators, and delivers impassioned defense of Judge Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/vxNh6EbQxf — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 27, 2018

Graham said, “If you wanted an FBI investigation, you could have come to us. What you want to do is destroy this guy’s life, hold this seat open, and hope you win in 2020. You’ve said that, not me. … This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics. And if you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn’t have done what you’ve done to this guy.” – READ MORE