Hillary lingers on edge of 2020 race, rallies progressive activists

Hillary Clinton played mother hen to aspiring politicos “defending our democracy” during a recent training session in New York, where she boasted about her failures and warned of “attacks from inside and outside our country.”

Clinton delivered the remarks at Arena Academy New York, a political action group formed in the wake of her embarrassing defeat to President Trump in 2016. The group recruits and trains candidates and campaign staffers for state and local offices.

The former first lady explained how she supports Arena with cash and connections with her organization, Onward Together, “because we knew that if we didn’t jump in quickly and support the energy that was just exploding, that uh, that we might miss an opportunity.”

“And as I’ve watched what the Arena has done, as well as the other groups that we support, I’m even more encouraged and optimistic,” Clinton said. “But I have to say, quickly, also realistic about what we’re up against.”

The short speech soon devolved from praise for Arena for focusing on all types of political races – "everything from city council to county commissioner to DAs, to state legislatures, to secretaries of state who run elections" – to what seemed like a stump speech, rallying her audience around the dark forces allegedly conspiring against them in 2020.