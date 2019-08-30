New Poll: 70% Of Americans Are Angry At The Political Establishment

Are people finally beginning to wake up to the reality we are living in? According to a new poll, 70% of Americans are now angry at the entrenched political establishment that is exerting control over every aspect of their lives.

According to a newly released poll, an overwhelming number of Americans are pissed off at the political establishment that has been enslaving them for over a century. Seventy percent of Americans said they feel mad “because our political system seems to only be working for the insiders with money and power, like those on Wall Street or in Washington.” But that’s exactly what happens when control is handed over to a few. A consolidation of money and power at the top occurs and those who vote are the ones who get punished.

Additionally, 43% of Americans said that statement describes them “very well.”

Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who conducted the poll with GOP firm Public Opinion Strategies, said, “Four years ago, we uncovered a deep and boiling anger across the country engulfing our political system. Four years later, with a very different political leader in place, that anger remains at the same level.”

“The question that decides the 2020 election may no longer be ‘are you better or worse off than you were four years ago?’ but instead ‘are you as angry as you were four years ago?’” said Horwitt. “And if that’s the question, the answer is a deafening yes.” –Breitbart

Humans were not meant to be controlled and enslaved and people are finally figuring out whether they are the master or the slave – and for the majority, the conclusion is not a good one. Four years ago (2015 when Barack Obama was still president), 39 % of Republicans and 44 % of Democrats reported they were very frustrated with the political establishment. Now, 29 % of Republicans and 54 % of Democrats remain very frustrated with the entrenched political establishment. – READ MORE