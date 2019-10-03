Hillary Clinton’s ‘Gutsiest’ Decision: Staying in Politically Convenient Marriage to Powerful Perv (VIDEO)

Hillary Clinton says that remaining married to the most powerful pervert in the free world, rather than trying to win the presidency without bothering to campaign in Wisconsin, was the “gutsiest” decision of her life.

Hillary Clinton: “The gutsiest thing I’ve ever done, well, personally, make the decision to stay in my marriage. Publicly, politically, run for president, and keep going, just get up every day and keep going.”

Via ABC pic.twitter.com/9F75JffOqk — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 1, 2019

Clinton, the public speaking magnate whose efforts to attain political office have resulted in historic failures, refuses to stay out of the spotlight. She has written another book, this time with the help of her notably unaccomplished daughter, Chelsea Clinton, wife of failed hedge fund manager Marc Mezvinsky. The duo has embarked on a publicity tour to promote The Book of Gutsy Women, a collection of stories highlighting “women with the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done.” Hillary gave an interesting response to a question about “the gutsiest thing” she’s ever done during a Tuesday appearance on Good Morning America.

“Well, personally, the decision to stay in my marriage,” Hillary said, referring to her controversial decision to remain in her politically convenient marriage to former president Bill Clinton, who remains to this day one of the most powerful and most notorious sexual deviants on the planet. – READ MORE