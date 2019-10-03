Kamala Harris Pens Letter to Twitter CEO Demanding Trump Be Removed From the Platform

While some 2020 candidates undoubtedly see President Donald Trump‘s chaotic Twitter page as an asset for their campaign, Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is working to shut it down.

For the past several days, Harris has been hounding Twitter and questioning whether Trump should be allowed to stay on the platform, given the user rules most Americans must abide by in order to maintain their account access.

Harris retweeted one of the president’s tweets whereby Trump suggested the attempted impeachment by House Democrats is a “coup.” She also mentioned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a tweet and said, “Time to do something about this.”

On Tuesday, she took it one step further and sent a letter to Dorsey and his team, demanding that the president be removed from the platform for rules violations. – READ MORE